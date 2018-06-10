Russian leader Vlarimir Putin said he shares his American counterpart Donald Trump's opinion on the need for a summit, noting that the venue does not matter, and the main thing is to fill the talks with precise content, Interfax reports.
As soon as the American side is ready, the meeting will immediately take place, Putin said during a press conference in China on Sunday.
As to the venue, it has Putin said they had not discussed the matter yet, but added that many countries, including several European states such as Austria, had expressed willingness to host the summit.