STEPANAKERT. – A Karabakh army soldier who was wounded by the adversary remains in critical but stable condition, representative of Muratsan military hospital told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Gevorg Khachatryan has been transferred to Yerevan from Stepanakert.
As reported earlier, Khachatryan (born in 1998) on Thursday sustained a gunshot wound, at around 11:30pm.
The soldier was wounded at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.