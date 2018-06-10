President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Austria’s move to close foreign-funded mosques and to deport a number of imams, DW reported.
He said the measures taken by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will lead the world to a war “between cross and crescent”.
“You do this and we sit idle? It means we will take some steps too,” he said, adding that the
“western world should get their act together.”
Earlier Kyrz announced government’s decision to shut down seven mosques and to deport imams together with their families in a move to tackle political Islam and stem the foreign financing of mosques.