YEREVAN. – Many people helped Armenians after the genocide, and we wanted to see how we can help others who are suffering similar treatment or will be, co-founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Vartan Gregorian said.

Gregorian, who is the president of Carnegie Corporation of New York, said America faced one of the largest mobilizations in the history and raised 100 million dollars to help Armenians one hundred years ago.

The co-founder of the Aurora initiative said many people wonder why they are not spending one million dollars not on Armenia.

“The Aurora initiative internationalized Armenia, put the genocide in historical context, and more people are coming to Armenia,” he said during the media conference with the 2018 Aurora laureate Kyaw Hla Aung.

Gregorian said he is regularly gratified for how much reputation Aurora built internationally and how many people are coming to Armenia and going to make investments here.