Belarus and China have signed an intergovernmental agreement to lift visas for ordinary citizens, Belta reported.
The agreement was concluded following the results of negotiations between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Apart from that, the parties signed a number of other cooperation documents, including an intergovernmental agreement on providing technical and economic aid, a framework agreement on granting Belarus a loan on easy terms to complete the construction of a high-tech full-cycle agro-industrial enterprise, a memorandum of cooperation in developing human potential between Belarus' Economy Ministry and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.