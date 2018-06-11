A chemical theory by English computer scientist, mathematician, logician, cryptanalyst, philosopher, and theoretical biologist Alan Turing can save millions of lives.
The membranes that are developed under this theory can turn salt water into fresh water, according to My Planet.
Turing became well known for Cryptanalysis of the Enigma ciphering system, which enabled the western Allies in World War II to read substantial amounts of Morse-coded radio communications of the Axis powers that had been enciphered using Enigma machines.
But at the same time, he was engaged in biochemistry too. He had publicized a work that could help in the fight against the shortage of drinking water. Turing’s respective theory is based on the fact that the simultaneous use of a “catalyst” and an “inhibitor” enables for an organism—including drinking water—to develop its shape; this biological process is called morphogenesis.
And four years ago, this theory was confirmed by carrying out tests too.