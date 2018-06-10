YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan attended the official ceremony of the 2018 Aurora Prize, government’s press service reported.
The winner of the 2018 Avrora Prize was announced earlier on Sunday. Lawyer and activist Kyaw Hla Aungv was awarded for protection of the rights of Rohingya people in Myanmar, despite pressure, persecution and harassment.
The Aurora Prize is awarded by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on behalf of all survivors of the Armenian Genocide and as a token of gratitude to their saviors. This year, 750 applications from 115 countries have been received.