One person died and two others were injured in a road accident in Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, on Sunday at 11am, according to which an accident had occurred on the Sevan-Yerevan motorway, a car had crashed into a small bridge, there were affected, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the said vehicle had gone off road, crashed into a roadside barrier, and one passenger had died.

Prior to the fire and rescue squad’s arrival, however, the driver and the other passenger were hospitalized by local efforts. Doctors said they were in moderate condition.