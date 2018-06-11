Meeting of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries has kicked off Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The FMs—except for Belarus, which is represented by deputy FM Andrei Dapkunas—and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov began negotiations in narrow format.

The current chairman of this council is Kazakh FM Kairat Abdrakhmanov. In his opening remarks, he first congratulated his Armenian colleague, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on assuming office.

The meeting will continue with an extended panel session, with the participation of delegations from the CSTO member countries.

There are twelve topics on the agenda of this meeting, and the minister will discuss the coordination of the CSTO member states’ joint efforts toward the enhancement of security.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.