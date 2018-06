North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited US President Donald Trump to Pyongyang in July, to hold the second round of their summit, according to JoongAng Ilbo newspaper of South Korea. The respective invitation was made by a letter.

And Kyodo News news agency of Japan reported that if the negotiation process goes well, the third round of this summit may be held in Washington D.C., in September, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.