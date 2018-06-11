Italy and Malta has refused to accept ship Aquarius carrying more than 600 rescued migrants, CNN reported.
The ship is carrying 629 migrants, including 123 minos and severed pregnant women.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini urged the country to "close the ports.”
"Italy has stopped bowing its head and obeying, this time THERE ARE THOSE WHO SAY NO," Matteo Salvini tweeted on Monday.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in his turn, said that two patrol boats with doctors will be sent to Aquaris to help migrants.
According to Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Malta is ready to carry out individual and humanitarian emergency medical evacuations.
"Malta is in full conformity with international obligations & will not take the vessel in its ports. We will continue, where possible, carrying out individual&humanitarian emergency medical evacuations," Malta’s PM tweeted.