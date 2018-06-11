YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Monday participated in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the event, Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s priorities in the CSTO and its assessments and outlook on regional and international challenges and key issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he reflected on the mechanisms for the strengthening of cooperation within the framework of this organization and on the continued development of the peacekeeping capabilities of the CSTO.

In addition, the Armenian FM informed his other CSTO colleagues that a serviceman from the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) was killed Sunday, and as a result of the actions by the Azerbaijani side. In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented such other actions by Baku and stressed that they are unacceptable and irresponsible measures aimed at the aggravation of the situation, and which question Azerbaijan’s commitment to ensure progress in the Karabakh peace talks.