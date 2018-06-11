A visiting delegation from the Polish parliament, and led by Tadeusz Woźniak—head of the Polish-Armenian parliamentary group of Poland, on Monday paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The guests laid a wreath and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame to the memory of the innocent victims of this tragedy, and paid a silent tribute to these Holy Martyrs.

Also, the Polish delegation members toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and made a note in its guestbook.