Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned North Korea of US breach of promise of international treaties, Mehr reported.

According to the source, North Korea should beware of the United States' repetitive failures to fulfill its obligations and pledges.

“Optimistic look at the nature of US policy is beyond the bounds of possibility, and the recent violations also confirm this,” said the spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Bahram Ghasemi.

As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump voiced his decision on May 8 to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal reached in 2015.

The US-North Korean summit is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.