The US-North Korean summit will mark the start of a "long process" of denuclearizing North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a statement on Monday.

"The deep-rooted hostile relationship and the North Korean nuclear issue cannot be resolved in one single action in a meeting between leaders. Even after the two leaders open the dialogue, we will need a long process that may take one year, two years or even longer to completely resolve the issues,” Yonhap reported quoting Moon.

The US-North Korean summit is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.