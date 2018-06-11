Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received on Monday the Head of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation, Caroline Douilliez, on the completion of her mission in Armenia, Armenian Defense Ministry press service reported.
The sides discussed wide range of cooperation issues, while Davit Tonoyan highlighted the importance of implementation of studies of international humanitarian right, as well as of other initiatives and programs reached within ICRC.
Caroline Douilliez, in her turn, expressed the readiness to continue the support of cooperation programs and events in Armenia.