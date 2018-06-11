YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, received Frank Engel, Member of the European Parliament (MEP).
Pashinyan lauded Engel’s pro-Armenian activities, and he thanked him for voicing the matters of concern to Armenia and the Armenian people in the European Parliament and for objectively presenting—at international platforms—the just struggle of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), press office of the PM informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Frank Engel, for his part, assured that he will continue his active collaboration with his Armenian colleagues, including with respect to the Karabakh conflict.
Subsequently, the interlocutors conferred on the avenues for the strengthening of democracy, combating against corruption, developing of economy, and implementing of reforms in Armenia.
The parties exchanged views on the Karabakh peace process too.