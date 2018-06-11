YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, received Shomby Sharp, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Armenia.

First, Pashinyan underscored the active and productive work by the UN office in Armenia, and stressed that the Armenian government attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN, press office of the PM informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, the premier expressed a conviction that close cooperation with the United Nations Office in Armenia will be continued in the future too.

Sharp, in turn, highlighted that the UN office stands ready to provide effective assistance to Armenia in surmounting the challenges facing and implementing reforms in the country. He added that work is underway toward the development of a strategy for the modernization of the Meghri customs checkpoint—at the border with Iran.

The interlocutors drew attention also to the UNDP’s possible assistance to the electoral processes in Armenia, and reflected on the reform program of the new Armenian government as well as the possible respective international assistance.