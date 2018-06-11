Police officer was shot Sunday night in Florida after a man opened fire and took four children hostage at an Orlando apartment complex, Fox News reported.

According to Orlando Police Chief John Mina, Orlando police was responding to a domestic violence call, while the suspect opened fire and injured seriously one police officer.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment and took four children as hostages, John Mina said.

SWAT is reportedly at the scene trying to negotiate with the suspect