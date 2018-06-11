STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday signed an executive order.

Accordingly, NKR Defense Army servicemen Vahagn Eloyan has been posthumously awarded with the Medal for Service in Battle, and in recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Vahagn Eloyan (born in 1992) sustained a fatal gunshot wound, on Sunday at around 6pm, and as a result of shots fired by the Azerbaijan armed forces.