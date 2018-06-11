During US-North Korean summit, US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, White House said in a statement.

“President Donald J. Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, an expanded bilateral meeting, and a working lunch,” the statement reads adding: “The United States delegation at tomorrow’s expanded bilateral meeting will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Ambassador Sung Kim, and National Security Council Senior Director for Asia Matt Pottinger will join for the working lunch.”

According to the statement, US President will participate in a media availability before departing tomorrow for the United States.

As reported earlier, the US-North Korean summit is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.