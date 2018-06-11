YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Monday the new Ambassador of Russia to Armenia, Sergey Kopirkin.

The PM congratulated the Ambassador on the occasion of being appointed to the responsible position, and expressed confidence that as a result of cooperation with the Government of Armenia the Armenian-Russian relations will continue to strengthen and develop. Nikol Pashinyan underlined that a new stage has started in the friendly and allied relations of Armenia and Russia and emphasized that the Government of Armenia is interested in developing the partnership in all the directions. The Head of the Executive also highlighted the effective cooperation in the sidelines of the EAEU and the CSTO.

Sergey Kopirkin assured that he will spare no efforts to give a new impetus to the cooperation of the two fraternal and friendly states. The Ambassador noted that considering the historical relations between Armenia and Russia, he feels a strong sense of responsibility in the new position and is ready to actively cooperate with the new Government for the benefit of further deepening of relations of the two countries.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed a range of issues of Armenian-Russian agenda.