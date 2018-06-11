We should reject the Cold War mentality and confrontation between blocks and oppose the practices of seeking absolute security of oneself at the expense of the security of other countries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit on Sunday.
Chinese President urged to “carry forward Shanghai Spirit” in order to resolve all difficulties and reduce risks.
"We should reject the Cold War mentality and confrontation between blocks and oppose the practices of seeking absolute security of oneself at the expense of the security of other countries, so as to achieve security of all," China Daily reported quoting Xi Jinping.
According to him, although the unilateralism, trade protectionism and backlash against globalization are developing, the cooperation for mutual benefit “represents a surging trend in this global village where countries' interests and future are interconnected.”
According to him, China will provide 3,000 training opportunities to develop human resources for SCO member countries “to enhance public understanding of and support for the SCO family” as well as will offer the equivalent of 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) in loans under a framework formed by SCO member states.
Efforts are needed to intensify exchanges and cooperation with SCO observer states, dialogue partners, and other countries of the region, the President said adding that SCO member states should enhance partnerships with the UN and other international and regional organizations as well as to negotiate with financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank in order to resolve hotspot issues.