The Iranian intelligence forces have arrested 27 "terrorist" suspects before they could carry out terror activities in the country, Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced Monday.

Iranian security forces managed to identify and arrest the suspects before their terrorist attacks during the holy month of Ramadan and the international Quds Day last Friday, the ministry was quoted as saying by Tasnim News Agency.



The Iranian forces also confiscated some grenades and bombs, explosive materials, handguns and Kalashnikov rifles from the suspects, it said.

"The terrorists intended to carry out their acts of sabotage in capital Tehran and some other major cities to create chaos and insecurity in the country," it added.

The statement did not specify the affiliation of the suspects.

On Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced to disband a terror cell near Iran's northwestern border with Iraq.

The IRGC statement said that its forces managed to destroy the armed terror cell in Oshnavieh border region, killing and injuring seven terrorists.

The terrorist group, the affiliation of which was not identified in the statement, had planned to infiltrate into Iran from northern Iraq.

West and northwest of Iran have witnessed sporadic clashes between the Iranian Kurdish militants and the country's security forces over the past years.