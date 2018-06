Theresa May: Russia must change before it returns to G8

Bako Sahakyan will not participate in 2020 presidential elections in Karabakh

EU backs Canadian leader Trudeau after Trump's sharp words

Guterres: UN ready to support North Korea denuclearization process

Iran arrests 27 terrorist suspects

Pompeo: North Korea will get ‘unique’ security guarantees

Armenian President sends congratulatory message to Lukashenko

Merkel backs idea of Trump-Putin summit

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 11.06.2018

Sasun Khachatryan appointed chief of SIS

Qatar says it files case against UAE

Nikol Pashinyan and Sam Simonian discuss new educational projects

Xi Jinping: We should reject Cold War mentality

Armenian PM receives Renco CEO

White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Kim summit

Nikol Pashinyan and Sergey Kopirkin discuss Armenian-Russian relations

Audi chief named suspect in diesel case

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Dollar drops slightly, euro goes up in Armenia

Armenia MOD, CoE discuss joint programs

4 children held hostage in Florida

Pashinyan: Armenia government attaches great importance to cooperation with UN

Defense Minister receives head of ICRC delegation in Armenia

MEP tells Armenia PM he will continue active collaboration with Armenian colleagues

Italy, Malta refuse to accept ship carrying over 600 migrants

Armenia army representatives head to Belarus

Iran’s MFA warns North Korea about US breach of promise

Moon Jae-in: Trump-Kim summit will only mark start of long process

Iran trucks to be exempt from Armenia road tax

Armenia Investigative Committee chief decides to step down

Poland MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia FM attends CSTO meeting, presents Azerbaijan’s provocations

Nominations now open for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

Armenia MFA: Karabakh army soldier’s killing is another provocation by Baku

Kim Jong Un has invites Trump to Pyongyang

Armenia PM has videoconference with word-renowned Armenian economist

Armenia participates in CSTO FMs council meeting

Gas pipeline explosion injures 24 people in China

1 dead, 2 injured in Armenia road accident.

Trump meets with Singapore PM

Turing chemical theory can save millions of lives

Karabakh army serviceman killed in Azerbaijan shooting

Armenia PM attends Aurora ceremony (PHOTO)

Belarus and China lift visas

Trump arrives in Singapore

Aurora ceremony held in Yerevan (LIVE)

Armenia PM to attend opening of 2018 World Cup

Kyaw Hla Aung: I was surprised that I won Aurora Prize

Vartan Gregorian: Aurora initiative internationalized Armenia

Erdogan slams Austria for decision to close foreign-funded mosques

Armenia PM to visit Moscow next week

Putin: Disagreements within the G7 should not be overestimated

Singapore PM to have separate meetings with US, North Korea leaders

G7 leaders urge Russia to cease its destabilizing behavior in Syria

Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting remains critical

Putin agrees he needs to meet Trump

Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore for Trump meeting

2018 Aurora Prize awarded to lawyer and activist Kyaw Hla Aung

Justin Trudeau announces nearly $3 billion of international investment in women's education

Armenian FM leaves for Almaty

Mexican parliamentary candidate shot dead after debates

Ankara explains why Washington is concerned about purchase of S-400

Trump proposes creation of tariff-free trade zone

Trump flies off to Singapore for summit with Kim Jong Un

Trump calls G7 summit extremely successful

Trump comments on reaction to idea of returning Russia to G7

Trump: Obama allowed Russia to take Crimea

Lavrov: Russia never asked to be allowed back to G8

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova sign statement on creation of inter-parliamentary assembly

MH17 crash: Relatives hold chair protest at Russian embassy in The Hague

Nikol Pashinyan, delegation of Armenian Assembly of America discuss issues of pan-Armenian importance

Saudi Arabia starts to ramp up oil output

Karabakh President meets with Armenia's parliamentary forces

Noubar Afeyan: Unexpected decisions often have greater impact

North Korea leader to arrive in Singapore with own food, cars

Vartan Gregorian: People should come to Armenia from diaspora, make investments

Putin announces which promise Trump has not fulfilled yet

Karabakh President introduces new Police Chief to staff

At least 30 dead in India thunderstorm

Putin says cooperation with Iran on Syria issue is “successful”

Iran president calls for dialogue with Russia

Armenia FM speaks with Samantha Power

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 200 times in passing week

Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting is transferred to Yerevan

Armenia takes humanitarian step, Azerbaijan responds by disinformation

Canada FM: G7 supports Trump ahead of Singapore summit

Putin presents China leader Russian steam-bath house made of Siberian cedar logs

Samantha Power: There is always something one can do to help others

5-month-old baby dies in Yerevan hospital

Vartan Gregorian: Armenian nation returned not to condemn but to serve

5-year-old boy dies in Armenia village road accident

UK PM urges US president to avoid trade war

Newspaper: Once wealthy entrepreneur again wants to do business in Armenia

US President says First Lady cannot fly for one month

Russia lawmaker urges not to fall into “euphoria” from “zigzag” words by Trump

Turkish presidential candidate runs campaign from jail

MP Murad Muradyan has no intention to leave Republican Party of Armenia

US Air Force temporarily grounds all B-1 bombers for safety reasons

UK Trade Envoy: Armenia can act as a hub only if infrastructure and connectivity is improved

Pompeo: US wants fundamental changes in relations with North Korea