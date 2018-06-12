Based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, and pursuant to the Constitution as well as the respective laws, President Armen Sarkissian has signed an executive order, according to which Hrachya Harutyunyan has been relieved of his duties as Head of the State Protection Service of Armenia.
And with another presidential decree, Grigori Hayrapetov has been appointed to the aforesaid position. Hayrapetov was the personal bodyguard of the three former presidents of Armenia and, subsequently, of incumbent PM Nikol Pashinyan.