The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Tuesday issued a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of Russia Day.

“The deep roots (...) of the mutual relations of our two peoples today contribute to the expansion of the bilateral allied collaboration of Armenia and Russia,” the message reads, in particular. “I am convinced that the progressive development of multilateral interstate relations will stem from the main interests of our peoples and countries, [and] contribute to the ensuring of regional and international security, in the future too.”