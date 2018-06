By Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decisions, Zaruhi Batoyan and Arman Udumyan have been appointed Deputy Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia.

At present, Batoyan is a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) faction at the capital city Yerevan municipal council.

And by another decision by the PM, Arsen Manukyan has been designated First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.