President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nune Sarkissian on Tuesday visited the embassy of Russia in capital city Yerevan, on the occasion of Russia Day.

They congratulated Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, the embassy staff and the friendly people of Russia, and wished them peace and prosperity.

As reported earlier, President Armen Sarkissian also issued a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of Russia Day.