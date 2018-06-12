YEREVAN. – The processes in the two Armenian states are leading to strengthening and improvement of their international reputation, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters.

“Obviously, Baku is well aware of this. The calculation is very simple - during the revolution they accumulated troops expecting that if the confusion in Armenia begins, they can take advantage of this. That did not happen. Now they can think that 'why should we wait for their strengthening'," Kocharyan emphasized.

They can direct their opportunities to maximize the use of internal resources for their own strengthening, and Armenia should always be prepared for a possible scenario, Kocharyan said.

Speaking about the statement of Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan who announced he is not going to run for president in 2020, Shavarsh Kocharyan stated that this statement is welcome, given that Bako Sahakyan spent two terms as the head of state.

“This statement means that both in Armenia and in Karabakh the tradition is eradicated - the leadership cannot always be in power. According to the Deputy Minister, the democratic processes in the two Armenian states strengthen their reputation on the international stage.

“The more democratic and effective the two states are, the more positive will be the impact on the settlement,” the official said.

Bako Sahakyan will not participate in 2020 presidential elections in Karabakh