YEREVAN. – A delegation, led by Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia Erik Grigoryan, met with a delegation, led by US Ambassador Richard Mills.

Grigoryan highlighted the effective cooperation between Armenia and the US in environmental protection, especially in water resources management, the Ministry of Nature Protection informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Underscoring collaboration with the environmental department of Armenia, Ambassador Mills, for his part, expressed readiness to further deepen this cooperation. He added that water resources management is important for the sustainable economic development of Armenia.

Subsequently, and at the request of the ambassador, minister Grigoryan presented the main priorities of the Ministry of Nature Protection of Armenia.

At the end of the talk, the interlocutors reaffirmed their willingness to expand bilateral cooperation.