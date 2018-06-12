Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan on Tuesday attended the final meeting of the interdepartmental committee on the Armenia-Council of Europe (CoE) action plan for 2015-2018.

In his remarks at the event, Kocharyan stressed that the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan was a key partner in the reforms which the Ministry of Justice of Armenia implemented in the country over the past years.

Kocharyan noted that European human rights standards’ effective application at the national level is an important agenda for Armenia, and he stressed the need for continued close cooperation with their CoE partners.

Also, the deputy justice minister assured that all the prerequisites exist for fulfilling the great potential of cooperation also within the framework of the Armenia-CoE action plan for 2019-2022.