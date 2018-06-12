The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday paid a visit to the embassy of Russia in Yerevan, on the occasion of Russia Day.

Pashinyan congratulated Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, the embassy staff and the friendly people of Russia, and wished them peace and prosperity.

Also, the Armenian PM issued messages of congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, on Russia Day.

“We, in Armenia, value the age-old friendly ties of the peoples of our countries, and which have become a reliable basis for the development of inter-state relations in the course of strategic allied relations,” Pashinyan’s message to Putin reads, in particular. “I have a deep conviction that the further expansion (…) of constructive collaboration, as well as the joint promotion of mutually beneficial projects (…), fully comply with the fundamental interests of the fraternal peoples of Armenia and Russia.”