YEREVAN. – Some processes are jeopardizing Armenia's national security at the moment, MP from ARF faction Spartak Seyranyan said at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
Complex and multilateral propaganda directed against structures, organizations and institutions engaged in political, cultural, spiritual and other activities in the territory of Armenia, Karabakh and the Diaspora is carried out, said Spartak Seyranyan.
According to him, this is necessary to legitimate these processes in order to receive the support and approval of the public, although the real goals look quite different and they are aimed at discriminating the existing system of values. All this, Seyranyan assured, is a threat to Armenian national security.