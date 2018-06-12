STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan convoked on Tuesday a working consultation with the participation of heads of the Artsakh Republic law enforcement bodies.

Issues related to the activities of the law enforcement bodies were on the discussion agenda. Particular attention was drawn to the negative phenomena voiced by the society.

The Head of the State underlined the necessity to work with utmost seriousness and responsibility towards eliminating the identified defects strictly following the letter and spirit of the law.

The President noted that everything should be done for maintaining the high level of public security in the republic considering it among the most important achievements of our country.