Armenian National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ara Babloyan received on Tuesday the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Armenia Richard Mills, the press service of the parliament reported.

Welcoming the Ambassador in the National Assembly, Ara Babloyan effectively assessed the Armenian-American cooperation. In the issue of boosting of bilateral relations the RA NA President highlighted the parliamentarians’ mutual visits and the strengthening of ties.

Touching upon the inner-political developments of our country, the head of the legislative body said: “The world has witnessed that Armenia is a democratic country and is faithful to the adopted principles and ideas: its vivid evidence has been the settlement of the problems through peaceful and constitutional means.”

Talking about holding extraordinary parliamentary elections, Ara Babloyan noted: “We should jointly work out and invest such mechanisms that the elections would correspond with the democratic standards and be acceptable by the public.”

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Richard Mills highly assessed the role of the Armenia's NA President Ara Babloyan in effectively organizing the parliamentary works during the period of changes for Armenia.

The Ambassador emphasized the solution of the settlement of the inner-political processes in Armenia by the force of rule of law in the atmosphere of mutual understanding.

“By the new Constitution of Armenia the National Assembly continues having an important role in this important period of Armenia’s history I am ready to work with you and other heads,” Richard Mills said.

The interlocutors referred to the reforms of the Electoral Code, the steps being taken in fighting corruption and the perspectives of cooperation.