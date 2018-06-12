The US will end military drills with South Korean on the Korean peninsula, said the US President Donald Trump after the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, AP reported.
Asked to comment on the possibility of withdrawing American troops from the Korean Peninsula, Trump noted: “I want to bring our soldiers back home,” said Trump adding that it’s “not part of the equation right now.”
“We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should. But we’ll be saving a tremendous amount of money. Plus, I think it’s very provocative,” the US President added.