Seoul offers its help to U.S. and North Korea to find remains of the U.S. soldiers presumed dead from the 1950-53 Korean War, said South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday.
Moon made the proposal to the US President Donald Trump as they spoke over the phone after Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, AP reported.
According to him, the meeting was a success that laid down a “big framework” for peace both in the Korean Peninsula and in the world.
Donald Trump, in his turn, noted that he was impressed by Kim’s determination reflected by a decision to destroy a missile test site.