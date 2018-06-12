UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “an important milestone” toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, AFP reported.

Guterres urged all those concerned to “seize this momentous opportunity” and again offered UN help to achieve the goal of dismantling North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The summit held in Singapore was “an important milestone in the advancement of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean peninsula,” Guterres says in a statement.