Opening of biggest project, which bypasses Armenia, takes place in Turkey

Armen Ghazaryan appointed head of migration service

Armenia welcomes US-North Korea summit

Trump: US to end military drills with South Korea on Korean peninsula

Artsakh Army: Mobilization of Azerbaijani troops and military euqipment on line of contact

Armenia Defense Minister stresses importance of Armenian-Kazakh allied relations

Karabakh President receives relatives of hero Monte Melkonyan

Seoul to help US, North Korea to find remains of US soldiers

Trump praises Jinping for helping reach agreement with North Korea

EU budget: Commission proposes major funding increase for stronger borders and migration

Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs resigns

ARF MP: Some current processes jeopordize Armenia's national security

Armenia Parliament speaker: World has witnessed that Armenia is a democratic country

Karabakh President convokes working consultation

Karabakh President signs decrees

Russian MFA: US sanctions will produce zero outcome

UK FM: Complete denuclearization is an important step towards stable future

Dollar, euro are down in Armenia

Armenia PM congratulates Russia top leadership

Armenia-CoE 2015-2018 action plan interdepartmental committee holds final meeting

Trump, Kim Jong Un ready “to leave the past behind”

Knesset postpones Armenian Genocide debate

US ambassador: Water resources management is important for Armenia sustainable economic development

Armenia Deputy FM: Bako Sahakyan’s decision is welcomed

Trump: North Korea intends to destroy missiles

Yerevan to host Brazilian cinema nights

Armenia PM: Statistical Committee is tasked with being maximally objective and independent

Armenia deputy FM says Yerevan cannot negotiate instead of Karabakh

Armenia President visits Russia embassy (PHOTOS)

Armenia has new labor and social affairs deputy ministers

Trump and Kim Jong Un sign joint document after summit

Burnt body found in Gyumri fire

Armenia President congratulates Putin on Russia Day

Trump says will sign document with N. Korea

Trump describes his relations with Kim Jong Un

Video of Azerbaijanis’ visiting graves at village under Armenia control is posted on internet

US President, North Korea leader hold private conversation in Singapore

Newspaper: Armenia PM to run in snap parliamentary election without Yelk coalition

Kim Jong Un says summit with Trump is “prelude for peace”

Armenia Border Guard Troops have new commander

Armenia has new State Protection Service chief

Theresa May says G7 summit was 'difficult'

Theresa May: Russia must change before it returns to G8

Bako Sahakyan will not participate in 2020 presidential elections in Karabakh

EU backs Canadian leader Trudeau after Trump's sharp words

Guterres: UN ready to support North Korea denuclearization process

Iran arrests 27 terrorist suspects

Pompeo: North Korea will get ‘unique’ security guarantees

Armenian President sends congratulatory message to Lukashenko

Merkel backs idea of Trump-Putin summit

Sasun Khachatryan appointed chief of SIS

Qatar says it files case against UAE

Nikol Pashinyan and Sam Simonian discuss new educational projects

Xi Jinping: We should reject Cold War mentality

Armenian PM receives Renco CEO

White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Kim summit

Nikol Pashinyan and Sergey Kopirkin discuss Armenian-Russian relations

Audi chief named suspect in diesel case

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Dollar drops slightly, euro goes up in Armenia

Armenia MOD, CoE discuss joint programs

4 children held hostage in Florida

Pashinyan: Armenia government attaches great importance to cooperation with UN

Defense Minister receives head of ICRC delegation in Armenia

MEP tells Armenia PM he will continue active collaboration with Armenian colleagues

Italy, Malta refuse to accept ship carrying over 600 migrants

Armenia army representatives head to Belarus

Iran’s MFA warns North Korea about US breach of promise

Moon Jae-in: Trump-Kim summit will only mark start of long process

Iran trucks to be exempt from Armenia road tax

Armenia Investigative Committee chief decides to step down

Poland MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia FM attends CSTO meeting, presents Azerbaijan’s provocations

Nominations now open for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

Armenia MFA: Karabakh army soldier’s killing is another provocation by Baku

Kim Jong Un has invites Trump to Pyongyang

Armenia PM has videoconference with word-renowned Armenian economist

Armenia participates in CSTO FMs council meeting

Gas pipeline explosion injures 24 people in China

1 dead, 2 injured in Armenia road accident.

Trump meets with Singapore PM

Turing chemical theory can save millions of lives

Karabakh army serviceman killed in Azerbaijan shooting

Armenia PM attends Aurora ceremony (PHOTO)

Belarus and China lift visas

Trump arrives in Singapore

Aurora ceremony held in Yerevan (LIVE)

Armenia PM to attend opening of 2018 World Cup

Kyaw Hla Aung: I was surprised that I won Aurora Prize

Vartan Gregorian: Aurora initiative internationalized Armenia

Erdogan slams Austria for decision to close foreign-funded mosques

Armenia PM to visit Moscow next week

Putin: Disagreements within the G7 should not be overestimated

Singapore PM to have separate meetings with US, North Korea leaders

G7 leaders urge Russia to cease its destabilizing behavior in Syria

Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting remains critical

Putin agrees he needs to meet Trump

Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore for Trump meeting