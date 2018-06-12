YEREVAN. – Armenia welcomes the historic summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea, Armenian MFA tweeted.
Armenia considers it as an important step towards finding a comprehensive solution.
We welcome the historic #SingaporeSummit btw leaders of #USA and #DPRK held on June 12. We consider it as an important step towards finding a comprehensive solution aimed at overcoming differences and reducing the tension in the #KoreanPeninsula. pic.twitter.com/jDPEokZTBW— MFA of Armenia