There was no investment interest in Armenia in such volumes ever before.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforesaid responding to the questions which users posed to him on his Facebook page.

“Now, our task is to turn that interest into an investment boom; for that, we need to make reforms very quickly, on which we are working,” Pashinyan added. “One of the most important ones of them is the introduction of the self-styled ‘investor’s one window.’ The meaning of this idea is that when any investor comes to Armenia, he shall know that there is an office where he can go, say what business he wants to do [in Armenia], and he will no longer deal with any state-run agency; that company will do it all, instead of him.”