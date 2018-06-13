US President Donald Trump has accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s invitation to visit his country, reported the North Korean state-run media.
Trump had tweeted that his summit on Tuesday with Kim in Singapore means that, “The World has taken a big step back from potential Nuclear catastrophe!”
“No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!” he added.
In their joint statement made after their negotiations in Singapore, the North Korean leader had agreed to the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”