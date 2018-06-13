The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, received a delegation, led by president Takehiko Nakao of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The premier underscored the active collaboration with ADB and he stressed that with the latter’s assistance, numerous major projects have been implemented in Armenia’s economy. Also, Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government looks toward a continued development of cooperation with ADB, and the expansion of this bank’s funding to Armenia’s private sector.

Nakao, in turn, said productive cooperation has been established with Armenia, and he added that ADB is willing to extend its assistance to Armenian government initiatives and expand its funding to Armenia’s private sector.

The interlocutors attached importance to cooperation in several domains, and they discussed bilateral cooperation.

In addition, the Armenian PM and the ADB president reflected on the course of the North-South Highway construction project in Armenia.