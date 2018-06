YEREVAN. – Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Artsvik Minasyan said he has no intention to resign, unless the decisions provided by the Constitution are made.

Asked to comment on the mandatory funded pension system, Minasyan noted: “This issue is on the agenda of the Cabinet of Ministers.”

“We do not consider this matter is closed, we must study everything and give an assessment of the constitutionality of this,” Artsvik Minasyan told reporters on Wednesday.