French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticized the “destabilizing” foreign policy of US President Donald Trump, AFP reported.
According to him, historic summit between Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un was “an undoubted step forward”, but he expressed concern about the Trump’s diplomatic manoeuvres.
According to him, in the past, the US tried to negotiate with Kim Jong Un’s father over denuclearization, but “that came to nothing"
"So today it's good news, let's take it as such, but let's make sure this principle of denuclearisation which was flaunted at this summit is really irreversible and verifiable,” the Le Drian concluded.