YEREVAN. – The government should ensure that the funded pension system in Armenia is operating equally for all, Yelk bloc deputy Edmon Marukyan told reporters on Wednesday in National Assembly.

“Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said if the Constitutional Court finds that the mandatory funded system is in violation with the Constitution, they will abandon it,” Marukyan added.

As reported earlier, the government has decided to apply the compulsory component of the funded pension system which will enter into force from July 1, 2018.