There is no longer a nuclear threat from Pyongyang, said the US President Donald Trump after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

“Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!” Donald Trump tweeted.

“Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight!” Donald Trump added.