Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Moscow.
The sides are expected to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation.
“Our relations are developing very successfully. Over the past year, we have an increase in turnover up to 34.4%, and for the first quarter of this year - almost 19%. This is a very good pace, and we should support it,” Putin said.
Aliyev, his turn, also highlighted the successful development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.
According to Russian President, Moscow is preparing for the next Aliyev’s visit to Russia on August 30.
“We will discuss our bilateral relations during your next visit to Russia on August 30,” TASS reported quoting Russian leader.