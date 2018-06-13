We are not at war with the peaceful residents of Azerbaijan.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters. He noted this speaking about the fact that Azerbaijani citizens were recently permitted to visit Gyunnut village, which is now under the control of Armenia’s army.

“The Armenian armed forces once again demonstrated good will by allowing a group of [Azerbaijani] citizens to visit the cemetery of Gyunnut village,” Davtyan said. “The conflict is not with the people, peaceful residents, and especially the deceased of Azerbaijan; I believe our [respective] approach was normal.

“We would be glad if the Azerbaijani authorities also would show such an approach and give our citizens the opportunity to visit their relatives’ graves—let’s say, in Artsvashen.”

To note, however, the Azerbaijani side had presented this human step by Armenia’s armed forces in a very “unique” way by announcing the “liberation” of Gyunnut.