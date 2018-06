During his visit to Moscow, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin will hold talks with the leaders of several countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bolivia, Lebanon, Belarus, and Saudi Arabia, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The leaders of these countries are arriving in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.